Indian takeaway now sells Smithy's huge curry order from Gavin and Stacey

An Indian takeaway in Wales is going viral for its new addition to the menu - Smithy's huge curry order from Gavin and Stacey.

Fans of the show will remember James Corden's character ordering chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and saag aloo - and it can now be yours for £36.

"I thought maybe there are fans of the show out there like me who would want to order what Smithy had", says the manager of Meghna Balti Express in Cardiff, Sheikh Rahman.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters