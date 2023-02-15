New study calls out shocking number of people who have 'ghosted' dates

A new study from the University of Georgia shows two in three people have ghosted someone they were dating.

Ghosting is known as the act of cutting off contact with someone out of nowhere with no explanation - much like a ghost disappearing.

It was found that those with a high need for closure were more likely to end a relationship by ghosting a person, and that it hurt people's feelings equally being ghosted by friends over romantic partners.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters