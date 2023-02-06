Job expert reveals how to say the things we're all thinking at work - but politely

A job expert has revealed how to get all of the annoyances you face at work off your chest - but politely.

Laura Whaley goes viral on TikTok for her genius solutions to corporate problems, and appeared on The Social CTV to share them.

When asked how you deal with someone not pulling their weight, she suggests responding: "I understand that falls within your scope of responsibility, but I'm happy to support where it makes sense."

"Thanks for your input, I'll keep that in mind", is also apparently a great way of saying 'stay in your lane'.

