An American tourist trying British food for the first time ranked a Greggs sausage roll as one of his most-loved treats.

David Turek, 26, rated the flaky delight a whopping 9.8 out of ten - but insists fish and chips still beats it.

"Holy s***!" he says in the video, as he shakes his head in disbelief of the British staple.

"The worst British food I've eaten has to be between Marmite and black pudding," he admits.

