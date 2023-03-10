Nail-biting moment wild boar attacks snowboarders on slopes in Japan

A wild boar has been filmed in Japan chasing after a group of snowboarders on a mountain, biting and destroying their gear.

Raymond Tan, 38, captured the moment at Ikenotaira Ski Resort in Myoko, thinking it was a dog.

"We we're definitely shocked, as we thought it may have been a husky that someone had brought along to the slope", he says.

Nobody was injured and police managed to capture the ravenous animal, but unfortunately it was bad news for one of the snow boards, which got chewed up.

