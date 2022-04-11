Time warp house not touched for decades about to be sold online

A retro-lover's dream house is about to go to auction, and it looks like it hasn't been lived in for decades.

The large four-bedroom, three-storey property in Kings Heath, Birmingham, is packed with nostalgic features from the fifties and sixties including tulip-designed ceiling roses, psychedelic carpets, and stained glass windows. It's also brimming with incredible retro furniture.

Those wanting to step into the past can expect the guide price to be £190,000, but experts believe it could be worth around £425,000 when renovated. The auction begins on 28 April.



