Dog saved from frozen lake after wild goose chase

Firefighters in Colorado rescued a dog from a frozen lake after it chased geese onto the ice.

Footage shared by South Metro Fire Rescue shows one of their firefighters crawling along the ice with a rope before diving into the cold water.

After splashing around for a few moments, he is able to pull the dog free and follow it back onto the ice.

The pooch doesn't look too traumatised by its ordeal, shaking itself clean after the cold dip.

Sign up to our newsletters here.