Moment Dominic Cummings is confronted for calling ministers 'useless f*** pigs'

Dominic Cummings faced the wrath of the Covid-19 Inquiry yesterday (31 October), when he was confronted over text messages that saw him brand ministers 'useless f*** pigs'.

Expletive-filled text messages were read out to the room, when the former adviser to Boris Johnson responded: "I think I was reflecting a widespread view amongst competent people at the centre of power."

Matt Hancock also took some heat from Cummings, who referred to him as 'the c*** in charge of the NHS'.

However, he did acknowledge his language choices as 'appalling'.

