This song dedicated to Nigel Farage on GB News is as bad as it sounds

Bell and Spurling, the musical duo known for creating the iconic 'Sven Sven Sven' song for the England football team in 2001 are leaving everyone cringing, after performing a jingle about Nigel Farage.

They appeared on the host's GB News show in front of a live audience for a performance, as the former UKIP leader watched on, grinning.

'GB News is not bias, so if you switch off GB, there'll be nothing for you to see, you'll be left with a channel that's bias, that's BBC', they sang to the tune of Tom Jones' Delilah.

'What's the worst thing you've seen this week... and why is it this?', Best For Britain tweeted.

