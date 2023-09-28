Rishi Sunak declines to buy Reading FC in bizarre radio interview

Rishi Sunak has declined the opportunity to 'buy' troubled Reading Football Club after he was propositioned by local BBC radio hosts in Berkshire.

The prime minister joked that he was focused on supporting his own side, Southampton, despite having 'enormous' sympathy for fans, after the club was relegated.

"No look, I’m a die-hard life-long Saints fan", he admitted. "We are having a disappointing start to season ourselves so I’m focusing on that at this moment.”

