Tory commentator admits party has 'passed its sell by date'

Polls aside, things are going from bad to worse for the Tory party, whose commentators are now turning their backs on them.

Tim Montgomerie appeared on Sky News where he admitted that the Conservatives are 'passed their sell-by date' despite him 'approving' of Rishi Sunak's work over the last 12 months.

"Political impacts...zero", he maintained. "I don't think people are listening to the Conservatives anymore, they're not listening to him [Rishi Sunak]."

He added that Sunak's recent morale-boosting speeches aren't enough to 'change the political weather'.

