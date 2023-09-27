Watch Matt Hancock get brutally torn apart over pandemic during SAS interrogation

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on our screens, and former health secretary, Matt Hancock, is already facing the brutal brunt of interrogations.

The 'complete and utter buffoon' (their words, not ours), could be seen tearing up in episode one, as he admitted 'weak leadership' during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I regret the lack of leadership at the end", he said, confessing that he was 'very careful' not to 'break the law' during his affair with now-girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo.

