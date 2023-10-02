A look at some of the questionable merchandise for sale at the Tory conference

The Tory conference is well underway in Manchester, and attendees have been getting a look at some of the merchandise available to purchase.

Surprisingly, none of it features Rishi Sunak, but there's a lot of Margaret Thatcher on offer.

Christmas jumpers which read 'No, No, No' are up for sale, as well as tote bags featuring illustrations of the Iron Lady.

Speakers at the event include Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Priti Patel.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.