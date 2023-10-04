Suella Braverman reacts to photo of herself standing on a guide dog

Suella Braverman has apologised after appearing to stand on the tail of a guide dog during the Tory conference yesterday (3 October).

Braverman appeared to look horrified in a clip of her seeing the photo for the first time, and addressed the moment as she took to the stage today.

"I don’t think any dogs were harmed in the filming of my visit", she suggested.

"But let me just issue, for the record, an apology to all dogs."

