Five of the most bizarre things Trump said during his latest campaign rally

Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Iowa, and no one can quite believe the bizarre tangents the former president went on during his speech.

Not only did he decipher whether he'd rather be electrocuted to death or eaten by a shark, he also claimed that he'd brought back the term 'Merry Christmas' after the 'woke' allegedly refused to use it.

Most brutally, however, he admitted that his wife, Melania, doesn't think he looks great on TV. Ouch.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.