Priti Patel and Nigel Farage hit the dancefloor at Tory conference after party

The Tory Conference has kicked off this week, and Priti Patel and Nigel Farage have already been spotted hitting the dancefloor together at an afterparty.

Throwing their arms in the air and chanting along furiously to Frankie Valli's 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You', the pair were the centre of attention in the room.

Earlier in the day, Patel had heaped Farage and his co-hosts at GB News with praise for 'defending free speech'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.