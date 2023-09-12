Angela Rayner admits vaping habit is so bad her kids call her 'dragon'

Angela Rayner has admitted her children call her the 'vape dragon' as she vows to try and quit the habit, with the government proposing a ban on disposable vapes.

“I wish I could give up vaping. I’m going to do my utmost to make sure that I do that", she said.

"Young people need to know that vaping is not a way forward and they should not get addicted to it because it is incredibly addictive and costly as well."

