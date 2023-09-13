Kim Jong-un and Putin's recent meeting in Russia has gone viral after the duo shared an awkward 40-second-long handshake - but it's by no means the first time it's happened.

Putin has previously had handshake run-ins with the likes of Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, finding ways to assert dominance through his body language (and the strength of his shakes).

Xi Jinping and Shinzo Abe have also shared an extended handshake for the cameras, despite Japan-China tensions making it another awkward encounter to add to the list.

