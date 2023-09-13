Kim Jong-un and Putin engage in bizarre 40-second handshake

Vladimir Putin And Kim Jong-un have had their first meeting in years, and decided to make up for lost time with an extra-long 40-second handshake.

The Moscow meeting was allegedly the first time Kim has left North Korea since 2019.

However, despite the power the two hold when it comes to war potential (reports have suggested they're setting up an arms deal), the internet have mocked how plain awkward their introduction was.

