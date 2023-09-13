Republican senator raises eyebrows with explicit sex description during hearing

Senator John Kennedy has gone viral online after reading an NSFW passage from a book to a hearing about banning pro-LGBT+ books in schools and libraries.

The 71-year-old read passages from 'All Boys Aren’t Blue' and 'Gender Queer' as the rest of the committee sat straight-faced.

“I put some lube on and got him on his knees", he read out, before later telling the room: “I got a new strap-on harness today. I can’t wait to put it on."

Not your everyday at work.

