Anti-Tory music boss takes out damning billboard at Conservative Party conference

An anti-Tory music boss has taken out the biggest billboard in Manchester City Centre to express his views on the government - conveniently where the Conservative Party Conference is being held.

Sacha Lord, founder of Warehouse Project and Parklife, used the giant screen to project a photo of Rishi Sunak alongside the words: 'I ignored 3.8 million self-employed because they didn't vote Tory'.

It's in reference to those left behind with support during Covid, when Sunak was chancellor.

"He put politics before lives", Lord says.

