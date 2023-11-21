Jamie Lynn Spears finally mentions sister Britney during emotional I'm A Celeb chat

Jamie Lynn Spears has finally addressed her relationship with her sister Britney, as she appears on I'm A Celebrity alongside a host of other famous faces.

Spears got into a deep chat with First Dates' Fred Sirieix, over where she stands with Britney following the fallout of her conservatorship ending.

"I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other", she confirmed.

Rumours are swirling about whether the actor and singer will last in the conditions of the jungle.