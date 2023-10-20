Pink demonstrates wild training regime to prepare for acrobatic singing

Pink has revealed just how much work goes into preparing for her sky-high acrobatic stunts during her concerts - and it's a full workout regime to get her voice ready.

During a new 60 Minutes interview, the singer demonstrated how even with a grown adult stood on her stomach, her abdominal muscles are so strong that she can still belt out her hits note-perfect.

But it's not the first time she's done acrobatics. In fact, she actually started at the age of four, practicing five days a week for eight years.

