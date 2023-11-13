SNL and Timothée Chalamet under fire for joking about Hamas in sketch

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

SNL and Timothee Chalamet are under fire after broadcasting a sketch that involves both suicide and Hamas, despite everything going on in the world right now.