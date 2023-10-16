Big Brother's Kerry rattles viewers by admitting she's Tory-voting NHS worker

Big Brother viewers say they 'evicted the wrong person' after Kerry admitted during last night's episode (15 October), that she's always voted Conservative, despite working for the NHS.

However, things took an even bigger turn when the Jenkin admitted he was living off £250 per month between jobs, and Kerry launched a rant about how hard it is to be in a higher tax bracket.

"I really need to stop moaning paying a higher tax bracket, I don’t think it’s fair", she said.

"I’m really proud of myself because it’s really hard in the NHS, but I begrudge paying the higher tax bracket massively."

