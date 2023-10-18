Coleen Rooney reveals Wayne's secret vasectomy helped expose Rebekah Vardy

The new Wagatha Christie documentary has exposed how Wayne Rooney's secret vasectomy allegedly helped wife, Coleen, figure out who was behind leaking her private social media posts to The Sun.

The 37-year-old revealed her husband had gone for 'the snip' after the birth of their fourth child, however, she posted a fake Instagram Story claiming to be going to Mexico for 'gender selection'. It ended up in the newspaper shortly after.

"I'd heard about this procedure where you could choose the gender of your children but it's something I'd never considered", she said.

"So I came up with this idea about doing a story."

