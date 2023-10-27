Taylor Swift's most iconic 1989 era moments as she re-releases album

1989 (Taylor's Version) is finally here, and fans are reliving the 2014 album like it's the first time again.

It was Taylor Swift's first proper jump into pop music, and the new and improved version features five tracks from the vault.

However, despite the first album being erased from history for Swifties, the singer's excitement for its release during her promo interviews were arguably some of fans' favourite moments, including appearances on the likes of The View, Ryan Seacrest, and a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performance.

