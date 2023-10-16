Pete Davidson brutally digs at Kanye West during SNL return with hilarious skit

Pete Davidson has marked his return to SNL with a rather cheeky reference to Kanye West in his new skit.

The comedian parodied 'I'm Just Ken' from the Barbie movie, where he addressed his public dating life, including his fling with Kim Kardashian.

"I'm just Pete, looking like a meth head on the street", he begins.

He then goes on to sing: "People online still call me Skete because of a guy's name I can't say legally", as a photo of West flashes up, referencing the nickname the rapper gave him when word of his relationship with Kim got out.

