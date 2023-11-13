This SNL sketch featuring fake excerpt from Britney Spears' memoir has caused outrage

An SNL sketch that featured a fake excerpt from Britney Spears' memoir is causing a stir, after many claimed it was 'mocking' the trauma the star had been through.

In the clip, comedian Chloe Fineman takes on the role of Britney, while her co-stars 'audition' to be the audiobook reader.

Ice Spice (played by Punkie Johnson), The B-52s‘ Fred Schneider (Bowen Yang), and Martin Scorsese (Timothee Chalamet), all took turns to mockingly read chapters - including one fake account of 'Spears' sleeping with someone when she was young.