John Lewis Christmas advert singer Andrea Bocelli has unusual link to the Kardashians

Andrea Bocelli has been revealed as the singer behind the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert, however, the classical singer actually caused a huge row between the Kardashian singers previously.

As show in The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim had a falling out over who was 'copying' who when it came to their weddings, when the Skims owner pointed out that Bocelli was her favourite singer - and both of them had him perform at their big days.

The singer responded to the pair saying he loves singing 'for both of them'.