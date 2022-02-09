Cat disrupts Sheffield Wednesday game with impromptu pitch invasion

An adventurous cat gave footballers the run around on Tuesday evening after making its way onto the turf at Hillsborough Stadium.

The athletic feline made a last-gasp appearance with just minutes left on the clock during the League One match, with Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Wigan.

Visiting Wigan defender Josh Kerr eventually scooped the mischievous moggy and passed it to someone pitchside before the game continued.

“The little fella left the stadium safe and sound,” Sheffield Wednesday tweeted.

