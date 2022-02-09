Super Bowl LVI: Odell Beckham Jr to score the first touchdown

Kevin Walsh and Donnie Rightside of The Early Line weigh in on Odell Beckham Jr’s odds for scoring the first touchdown and any touchdown during the Super Bowl LVI.

“Odell in the Super Bowl just feels like it’s going to happen. He’s a big-time player Donnie,” Walsh said about the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.



On Jan 17, 2022, the wide receiver scored a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the Wild Card matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

