Rhea Ripley hopes WWE do another all-women's pay-per-view

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has told indy100 that she hopes the company do another female-only PPV in the near future.

WWE's only all-women event remains 2018's Evolution which was regarded as one of the best shows of that particular year. 26-year-old Ripley said that she's "really hoping that we do get to do another Evolution" but added that she didn't know if there are any plans to do one at this stage.

The 26-year-old Australian superstar added: "I don't get paid enough to know about that sort of stuff and I certainly haven't heard anything going around but I really I really do hope that we get to do another one because it was just a fantastic way to show everyone how far the women's division has gone and it also helps inspire all the little girls all around the place to be able to follow their dream and do what they want to do and show them that we've all worked so hard to get to where we are that they can as well."

