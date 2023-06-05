Zlatan Ibrahimovic left in tears as he retires from football after 24 years

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was seen in tears as he hung up his boots for AC Milan over the weekend.

The 41-year-old Swede has scored 511 goals over his career, which has seen him play for the likes of Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and both AC and Inter Milan.

"I say goodbye to football but not to you," he told supporters at San Siro.

"You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home, I will be a Milanista for the rest of my life."

