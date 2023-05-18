Jamie Carragher left 'red-faced' during awkward interaction with Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has been playing into his ongoing 'rivalry' with Jamie Carragher, after snubbing him when they ran into each other at Manchester City and Real Madrid's second game.

It comes after Carragher labelled the former centre-back a 'clown' last week for disagreeing on a penalty decision.

As Ferdinand greeted the other pundits, he took one look at Carragher and walked straight past, capturing the entire thing on camera, sending his rival bright red.

'Why the red face??', he later joked alongside the clip on social media.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters