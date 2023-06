David Moyes wasted no time celebrating with West Ham following their Europa Conference League win last night, when he was filmed in the team's changing rooms having a boogie.

The team cheered the manager on as he wiggled his bum and jigged across the room, as the players swung their shirts around in celebration.

West Ham took a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, thanks to a 90th minute goal from Jared Bowen.

