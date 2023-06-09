The Manchester City squad have been revealing the pre-match meals behind their superb performances and Jack Grealish's answer is...very Jack Grealish.

Many of the players, including Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips, all love a good bowl of pesto pasta.

Grealish? Well, he opts for beans on toast.

"Bit English", he acknowledged.

'Beans on toast and Chinese after, I'm starting to love Grealish', one social media user joked in the TikTok comments.

