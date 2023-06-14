One-word WhatsApp text convinced England cricket player Moeen Ali out of retirement

Cricket ace Moeen Ali has revealed the one-word text he received from Ben Stokes, which was enough to push him out of retirement for the Ashes.

Moeen last played a Test for England in 2021, but was called up following Jack Leach's injury.

"'Stokesy' messaged me with a question mark, ‘Ashes?'," Moeen told a press conference.

"I didn't hear the news of ‘Leachy’ at the time, and I just went 'LOL', thinking he's taking the mick.”

