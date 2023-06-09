A woman is about to join an England men's team for one of the first times ever - but it's probably not a sport you're thinking of.

Chesterton's Polo in the Park returns to London this weekend (9-11 June), and top women's polo player, Nina Clarkin, will be stepping in for an England vs Ireland game as they battle it out for the Olympic trophy.

Women in the likes of hockey and handball are already taking a stand in wanting to compete alongside their counterparts, and this is an epic leap forward in it becoming more widely-accepted.

Not only that, but the huge event, taking place at Hurlingham Park, has become an annual summer celebration in the city, with food, drink, and music going on, as well as taking a sport once reserved for the elite, and making it accessible to everyone.

Across the weekend teams representing six cities across the globe will go head-to-head, as spectators strap in for one massive party.

