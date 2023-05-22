Graeme Souness fights tears revealing charitable move after Sky Sports exit

Following Graeme Souness' Sky Sports exit, the ex-footballer appeared emotional appearing on BBC Breakfast to reveal his next move would be a charitable one.

The 70-year-old shared that he would be swimming the English Channel to raise money for the charity, Debra, which supports young people living with a rare skin condition otherwise known as 'butterfly skin'.

"If you were affected by it you’d wake up every morning and think ‘why me’,” he said, next to Isla, a 14-year-old currently battling with the disease.

“This is a very special young lady and she gets me in tears every time.”

