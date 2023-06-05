David Beckham is getting savaged for his Man City treble take

David Beckham has rattled Manchester City fans after commenting that United were the 'first' treble winners, just hours before City lifted the FA Cup.

"There’s only one club that can ever win the first time - and we were that club", Beckham commented in an interview.

“We were all homegrown players that had lived and breathed United all the way through and then to win the treble, the way we won it, and also for the first time, can never be done again."

Fans were quick to brand the former player 'bitter'.

