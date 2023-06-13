BBC forced to apologise after Kalvin Phillips’ X-rated chant during Man City parade

The BBC were forced to step in during coverage of Manchester City's treble parade, when Kalvin Phillips launched into an X-rated chant about team mate, John Stones.

'Johnny, Johnny Stones, he gets the Blues excited...he f****** hates United', Phillips chanted down the microphone while clutching a beer.

Stones seemed to be lapping up the attention as the crowd chanted back.

Meanwhile, Grealish, who has been partying hard over the last few days, along with Haaland, took the tram to the celebration in true Mancunian style.

