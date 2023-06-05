Jack Grealish has left fans in stitches as he filmed the Manchester City changing rooms after their FA Cup final win - but his priorities didn't lie with the chaotic celebrations around him.

The team's kit-man, Brandon Ashton, could be seen in the video sliding across the floor as the team cheered him on, but Grealish was more concerned that he was getting too close to his pricey Gucci backpack.

"Aye watch my Gucci bag f****** hell!", Grealish shouts, leaping to protect the £1,730 bag, before brushing it down.

