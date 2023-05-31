Conor McGregor ignites True Geordie feud with bizarre x-rated rant

Conor McGregor has seemingly sparked new beef with YouTuber, True Geordie, after releasing a Twitter voice note calling him a range of horrendous names.

"Mr Oestrogen, what's happening?”, he began, before adding: “F*** me, man. Who scalded you with a kettle you fat f***? You fat nobody.”

But between all the expletives, it seemed like the bottom line was McGregor asking him to stop talking about him behind his back.

It comes after True Geordie (real name Brian Davis), expressed worry about the UFC fighter 'being on drugs' after a recent over-the-top interview.

