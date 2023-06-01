Furious Mourinho confronts referee in cark park after Europa League final defeat

The moment a furious Jose Mourinho confronted referee Anthony Taylor in a car park following last night's Europa League final match has been caught of camera.

Following Roma's defeat to Sevilla, Mourinho branded Taylor a 'f****** disgrace', after 13 yellow cards were dished out during the match.

The manager then spent several minutes pacing around the car park swearing in Italian, as Taylor seemed unphased by his reaction.

“Congratulations, you f****** disgrace", he added.

