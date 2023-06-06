Defiant reporter shoves hockey fan who tries to interrupt her live TV coverage

Live TV caught the unfortunate moment a hockey reporter was forced to stiff-arm a fan who insisted on interrupted her coverage.

Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami was covering the Florida Panthers vs the Vegas Golden Knights when the fan tried to shove his way into the frame, forcing her to make him back off with her arm.

“Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job,” she later wrote on Twitter.

"Excited to get back home to some classy Panthers fans for Game 3!“

