Young football fan goes viral for his emotional reaction to West Ham's Fiorentina win

A young fan struggling to hold back his emotions is going viral for his lovely response to West Ham's Europa Conference League victory.

The boy, thought to be around nine years old, struggled to get his words out as he explained how much it meant.

"Come on you Irons. West Ham are the best club in the world!", he cried, calling it the 'best day of his life'.

It's not his first brush with fame either - just months ago, the same boy blew up online for his hilarious review of West Ham's Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters