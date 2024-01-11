The Traitors star branded an 'evil genius' for this act to avoid banishment

Despite spending the first three episodes of The Traitors as a strong contender, Paul almost faced banishment last night (10 January), and had to pull out all the stops to save himself.

The 36-year-old business manager got his cunning hat on when it was down to the wire between himself and Ash, and decided to 'manipulate' contestants into believing he was ready to see his young son.

"Whoever chose to send me down to the dungeon that is a genius move because I now feel like I am going home" he said. "But I was thinking today about my little boy and I am kind of ready."

Suddenly the other contestants leapt to his defence and decided he was a faithful. Evil genius.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter