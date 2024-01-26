Tory Minister slammed as 'deluded' over Sunak praise

A Tory minister found himself being laughed at by the Question Time audience on Thursday (January 25), before being called “deluded”.

Alex Burghart, who is the Conservative Minister for Implementation, appeared on the show which was being broadcast live on BBC Two from Kent.

"Rishi Sunak has been doing an incredibly good job in very, very difficult circumstances," he began, before sparking laughter from the crowd.

Later in the show, a man in the audience said: "14 years. The NHS is now broken. Councils are broke. The water companies are taking record profits while they poison our rivers.

“Global profits from UK based companies that aren't paying half their taxes and you're saying that the Tories have done a great job over 14 years... I'm sorry Sir, but you are deluded.”

