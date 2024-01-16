Paul from The Traitors is shaping up to be one of the show's strongest contestants so far, however, he was actually talked into applying for the show two years ago during a podcast appearance.

The 36-year-old appeared on Chatabix, where he was told by the hosts he'd be really good at the show, but at the time, he confessed that he'd never seen it.

"I don't fully know what it is", he remarked, but changed his tune learning it was the 'biggest show in the UK', quipping that it would be great for 'the show reel'.

